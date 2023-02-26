Anthony Albanese became Australia’s first PM to join the marchers at Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade

On February 25, Anthony Albanese made history by being the first prime minister of Australia to participate in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

When tens of thousands of people came for the vibrant celebration, Albanese remarked, ‘We need to be a country that appreciates everyone for who they are.’

As spectators and participants embraced colour for the 45th edition of the event, which returned to its inner-city route – its spiritual home of Oxford Street – after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Albanese stood out in his plain ensemble of a grey shirt and jeans. For the previous two years, it was hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The parade, Albanese said, is ‘a great example of what an amazing country this is’. The Mardi Gras events have been incorporated in the Sydney World Pride festival this year, with offerings across arts, sport, theatre, concerts, parties, First Nations programming and a human rights conference.

The Australian Prime Minister also shared visuals from the event on Twitter.