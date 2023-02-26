At Kottayam, a large fire destroys a mattress factory

On Sunday, a mattress factory in Vayala was completely destroyed by fire. The fire, which started at 1:30 p.m., has been put out.

Due to the fact that it was a holiday and there were no workers at the factory, a terrible catastrophe was avoided.

The initial flames were seen by locals coming from Royal Foam Industries. They notified the fire department and started putting out the flames. The rescue effort was carried out by four fire department units who arrived at the scene.

When the fire extended to foam, sponge, rope, and other materials used in the factory to make mattresses, the severity of the tragedy also grew.