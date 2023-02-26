E. coli found in water at Kasaragod Government College

The Kerala Water Authority announced on Sunday that it had found E Coli in the water samples taken from the Kasaragod Government College, confirming the students’ claims of contaminants.

Formerly responsible principal M. Rema had argued that the water was safe to drink before she was fired as a result of the altercation with the kids.

The water tests from the college included 16 counts of E Coli, although 0 counts in 100 ml of water are thought to be safe for consumption.

Rema insisted that the water was safe to drink despite the fact that the pupils brought up the matter numerous times. E. coli in water is a sign of contamination from sewage or animal waste.

Manorama News reported that, the students want to stage a demonstration within the campus on Monday in addition to complaining to the superintendent of police.

Earlier, Rema had locked up students who went to her cabin to complain about water, prompting Higher Education Minister R Bindu to step in and remove Rema from her position as principal.