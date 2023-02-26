‘End of democracy’, Samajwadi Party on Manish Sisodia’s detention

Manish Sisodia’s detention was condemned by the Samajwadi Party today, who said that it was an effort to overthrow democracy in India.

‘The Samajwadi Party strongly denounces the detention of Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi. In order to stifle concerns like selling government properties, inflation, and unemployment, the BJP is forcibly detaining opposition leaders’ The party declared in a tweet.

It said, ‘The repressive BJP government seeks to destroy democracy.’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained Mr. Sisodia this evening in relation to alleged wrongdoing in Delhi’s alcohol policy.

After nearly eight hours of questioning, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was taken into custody because the CBI felt his responses were unsatisfactory.