Finance meet of G20 countries ends without joint statement after differences over Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Group of Twenty (G20) country finance ministers’ meeting, which was held in Bengaluru, India, on February 25, came to a close without issuing a common statement.

Even if China and Russia declined to sign the united statement denouncing the continued crisis in Ukraine, the majority of G20 members have done so. This prompted India, the host country for the two-day conference, to publish a ‘chair’s summary and outcome paper’ that is purportedly just a summary of the discussions and noted differences.

The document in question wrote, ‘most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy.’

This was said in the context of supply chain disruptions, risks to financial stability, as well as continuing energy and food insecurity. It also added that there were ‘different assessments of the situation and sanctions’ referring to the ongoing conflict.