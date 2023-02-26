Fire breaks out in Al Barsha, Dubai

Dubai: A fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai’s Al Barsha. The police and other emergency officials are on site and have cordoned off the area. The agencies have evacuated the building in Al Barsha 1.

There are no immediate reports of casualty or injury. The cause of the fire is yet not ascertained. An investigation to find the cause of the fire will carried by the agencies.

More details awaited.