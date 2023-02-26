KCR’s daughter K Kavitha: ‘There is no front, Congress is empty’

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, claimed on Saturday that her father, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was working to assemble a powerful front of regional parties to challenge the BJP.

She told reporters that Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar, the head of the NCP, are friendly with her party.

‘The BJP is the sole front operating in the nation. Congress is not in session. No front or tent are present (of opposition). Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar and I get along well. KCR (Rao) is attempting to establish a powerful alternative front made up of regional parties’ added the Telangana lawmaker.

As the two states share a border of more than 1,000 kilometres and Vidarbha (eastern Maharashtra), which is influenced by KCR’s leadership, have strong ties, she said.

‘People-centered development is on our agenda. We are searching for a partner who is as forward-thinking as Maharashtra. The symbols of the state are motivating. We strive for development that is time-bound,’ she stated.