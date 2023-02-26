Noise launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Indian wearable manufacturer, Noise launched its latest smartwatch in the markets. The new smartwatch named ‘NoiseFit Halo’ is priced at Rs. 3,999 and will go on sale in India from February 27 at 12 pm IST. It will be available for sale via the NoiseFit website and Amazon India in 6 colours — Statement Black, Jet Black, Classic Black, Vintage Brown, Forest Green, and Fiery Orange.

Also Read: Zebronics launches new Smart LED Projector in India: Price and specifications

The NoiseFit Halo smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch Always-on AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels. The smartwatch has a premium metallic build, with three strap options — leather, textured silicone, and standard silicone. It supports Bluetooth-calling powered by Tru Sync. The new smartwatch comes with over 150 watch faces along with several health suites and sports modes. It also features an always-on display and is IP68-rated for water resistance.