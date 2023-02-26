The crew of the Korean ambassador dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’

The Oscar-nominated song from the movie ‘RRR,’ ‘Naatu Naatu,’ is becoming more and more well-known all over the world. Although the song and the movie have been popular for a while, more people appear to be getting into them lately.

The Korean Embassy in India has since posted a humorous video of the ambassador and staff dancing to the upbeat song. The video was posted on the official Twitter account of the Korean Embassy in India.

‘Korean Embassy in India: ‘Naatu Naatu’ Dancing Cover. Have you met Naatu? We are pleased to present to you the Korean Embassy’s rendition of the Naatu Naatu dance. Naatu Naatu!! See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok and the embassy staff.

Narendra Modi, the prime minister, also responded to the video. He remarked, ‘Lively and lovely team effort.’ The video starts off with two women dancing to the song while wearing kurtas, and then the Korean ambassador himself joins in. Soon after, two men put on an impressive performance while dressed similarly to how Ram Charan and Jr. NTR do in the song.

The video ends with numerous embassy personnel dancing to the song on what appears to be the embassy’s lawn. Recently, M M Keeravani’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ took home the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.