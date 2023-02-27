Akshay Kumar once again fails to impress the audience in Kumar and Emran Hashmi’s latest movie ‘Selfiee’

It appears like Akshay Kumar has let the audience down once more. Selfiee, the most recent film starring Emran Hashmi and Kumar, was released in theatres on February 24 but has not been able to draw large audiences.

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty’s movie had a really weak start and hasn’t performed much better.

The movie made Rs 6 crore in just the first three days of its release, according to the startling statistics published by Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh shared the figures: ‘#Selfiee struggles on Day 2… The big jump, so essential after a disastrous start, is clearly missing. The poor business continues to shock, sadden, and demoralise the industry. Total: 6.35 cr+. #India biz.’

Not only ‘Selfiee’, but Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada has not been able to perform well at the theatres. The poor performances of these two star-studded films also hint that Bollywood’s lean phase is still not over yet.

Only Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ is the only film that has raked in money at the theatres.