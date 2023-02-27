BTS member J-Hope to start his military service soon

J-Hope, another member of the popular musical group BTS, will soon begin his military service. J-hope, the group’s primary choreographer, began the process of enlisting in the military on Saturday, according to a statement from pop group agency Big Hit Entertainment.

J-hope has started the enlisting procedure and submitted an application to have his military delay cancelled, according to Big Hit, who posted on Weverse.

‘This is big-hit music,’ they added in the statement. We would like to let our fans know that J-Hope has started the process of enlisting in the military by requesting to have his enlistment postponement terminated. When there are more updates, we’ll let you know.

‘We ask you for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you.’

After Jin, J-Hope, whose real name is Jeong Ho-Seok, will be the second one to join the army. The K-pop group star was born in February 1994 and joined the group as a singer and rapper in 2013.