Drone attack damages a Russian A-50 surveillance military aircraft at an airfield near the Belarus capital of Minsk

At an airstrip not far from the Belarusian city of Minsk on Sunday, a Russian A-50 military surveillance aircraft was reportedly destroyed by a drone strike. According to reports, supporters of Belarus and exiled opposition figures carried out the assault.

‘That was a drone. The operation’s participants are Belarusians,’ the head of the Belarusian anti-government group BYPOL, Aliaksandr Azarov, was cited as saying on the group’s Telegram messaging platform. Belsat, a news outlet based in Poland that Minsk has labelled radical, also carried the message.

They are currently safe outside the nation.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya’s opposition leader in Belarus, Franak Viacorka, called the strike on the Russian A-50 aircraft the most effective act of sabotage since the year 2022 in a post on Twitter.

Belsat includes former law enforcement officers who support opposition politicians and has been branded a terrorist organisation.

However, the attack hasn’t been independently verified. But if it is true, it would mean a significant loss for the Russian Air Force.

The aircraft, which is a variant of the Il-76 quad-jet cargo transport, was reportedly attacked through a drone. It has sustained considerable damage, reports say. Claims are swirling that a partisan group inside Belarus carried out the attack.