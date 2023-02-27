‘Try not being racist,’ Musk tells media after newspapers drop ‘Dilbert’ cartoon

Musk advises the media not to be racist after newspapers stopped running the ‘Dilbert’ cartoon.

On Sunday, February 26, billionaire Elon Musk seemed to defend Scott Adams, the author of the comic strip ‘Dilbert,’ who had his comments about race rejected by major publications. The removal of the comic strip has been labelled ‘racist’ by Musk.

The comic ‘Dilbert’ was cancelled by several publications, including the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, and USA Today, after its creator, Scott Adams, called Black people a hate group and made racial remarks on his YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Musk, who is chief executive of social media giant Twitter, said in reply to some tweets that the media had long been racist against non-white people but are now ‘racist against whites & Asians.’

‘Maybe they can try not being racist,’ Musk tweeted.

Musk also said that white victims of police violence get fraction of media coverage than if the victim was Black. He claimed this is ‘Very disproportionate to promote a false narrative.’

Musk’s views on social issues have been increasingly under the microscope since he took over Twitter in October.