After long 959 days, the city of Hong Kong has finally bid adieu to the controversial COVID-19 mask mandate

The contentious COVID-19 mask rule that was implemented in Hong Kong to stop the virus’ transmission has been repealed after a long 959 days, or three years. The action, which will take effect on March 1, implies that the government is trying to get things back to normal.

‘We believe that right now is the ideal time to decide. That sends a crystal-clear message that Hong Kong is returning to normal,’ John Lee, the city’s chief executive, told Reuters.

Hong Kong is one of the last cities globally to still have a mask mandate. While most countries across the globe opened up in a phased manner with the majority relaxing the mask mandate much earlier, Hong Kong continued to follow the line set by Beijing.

The rule was first enforced on July 29, 2020, and directed individuals to wear masks in all public places. Failing to comply with the rules could see authorities slapping a fine of up to $1,275 (HK$ 10,000).