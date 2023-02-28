ISRO and its Argentinian counterpart to explore the opportunities for expanding space relations between the two nations

Talks between the Argentinian space agency (CONAE) and the Indian space agency (ISRO) are taking place to examine potential avenues for enhancing bilateral space cooperation.

Dr. Hugo Javier Gobbi, the Argentine ambassador to India, had earlier met with Dr. S. Somanath, the chairman of ISRO and secretary of the department of space, at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

The head of ISRO also invited the Argentine envoy to Shillong’s prelude event for the G20 Space Leaders Economic Meeting (SELM) in April 2023. The envoy also mentioned that the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation of Argentina will like to visit ISRO in July 2023.

ISRO is not just collaborating with established space powers such as Russia, the USA, Japan and France, but is also looking to explore collaborations with emerging nations in the space sector. Being carried out in partnership with the Indian external affairs ministry, such collaborations with newer entrants in the global space sector are aimed at exploring markets, Somanath had said earlier.