North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is scurrying to solve the food crisis in the country

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, is scrambling to find a solution to the nation’s food shortage. According to state media accounts, the authoritarian leader conducted a rare political conference on Monday that continued on Tuesday to develop strategies to boost agricultural production.

The North Korean food problem is getting worse, and Kim has declared that the top priority is to meet ‘grain production’ goals. The reports hinted at upcoming changes even if they did not specify the specific steps Kim’s administration would take.

Kim’s meeting comes after the Unification Ministry of South Korea noted that the neighborhood’s food situation ‘seemed to have deteriorated’ a few weeks prior.

Some unsubstantiated reports have claimed that an unknown number of North Koreans have died due to starvation but there is no concrete indication that famine has set in the country.

However, a report published by US-based monitoring project 38 North in January stated that the situation was grim in the country.