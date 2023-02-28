Terrorist responsible for death of Kashmiri pandit among 2 shot dead in encounter

Two terrorists were killed by security personnel today, informed the police, including one who was engaged in the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, a soldier died while serving.

According to the police, after the army and the police together conducted an operation in the Padgampora village in the Pulwama district, terrorist Aquib Mushtaq Bhat was shot dead during a confrontation with the security forces.

‘Terrorist from Pulwama named Aqib Mustaq Bhat was killed (A category). He had formerly worked for the HM terror group; currently, he is employed by TRF. Sanjay Sharma’s killer was stopped,’ The terrorist organisations Hizbul Mujahideen and The Resistance Front were mentioned in a tweet by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The security forces were informed that two terrorists were hiding in Awantipora in the Pulwama district when the encounter began at 1:30 am today.

Terrorists shot Sanjay Sharma last Sunday while he was on his way to the market, seriously injuring him. He was sent to a public hospital, where he passed away. Reports say, he was a bank security guard.

The assault on a Hindu civilian on Sunday was Jammu and Kashmir’s first in the previous four months. Last year, terrorists attacked villagers and Pandits in Kashmir on numerous separate occasions.