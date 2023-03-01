Chicago’s incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot has lost her re-election bid

After losing her attempt for reelection, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will now face off against two of her opponents in a runoff election in April. After winning the 2019 election, Lightfoot became the city’s first openly Black woman and lesbian mayor.

Although Lori was vying for a second term, her handling of several crises received harsh criticism. This contains urban crime as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, racial justice demonstrations, and a teachers’ strike.

‘We put this community on a better path,’ Lori stated in her acceptance address, sounding upbeat.

Chicago is known for its rampant criminal spree, but 2021 is when it witnessed the most murders in a quarter-century, with the tally standing at 800 murders. While the homicide rate dropped 14 per cent in 2022, it remained nearly 40 per cent higher as compared to 2019.

The drop in murders in 2022, Lori says happened because of her strategies, such as hiring more officers and focusing on illegal guns. According to polls, people in the city are most concerned about public safety.