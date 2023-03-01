Doing these yoga asanas will prevent acidity

Doing yoga will help reducing acidity.Acidity or acid reflux is a common condition. It happens when the stomach produces excess acid. Normally, the food is broken down by the acid produced by the stomach but sometimes excess acid is secreted by the stomach.

These poses might be beneficial if you frequently suffer acidity.

1. Vajrasana (Diamond pose): This pose stimulates the gastrointestinal tract and reduces acidity. In essence, you sit in a prayer position with your legs folded behind you.

2. Halasana (Plough pose): With the aid of this pose, you may efficiently manage acidity while also calming your mind. To do this, lie on your back, stretch your legs in the air, and then bring them over your head to touch the floor behind you without bending them.

3. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bending pose): This asana enhances renal function and aids in better digestion. To do this, you must sit on a mat and extend your legs forward before bringing your head to contact with the knees.

4. Pawanmuktasana (Wind relieving pose): This asana massages the intestines and other abdominal organs. You must lay on your back, bend your knees, and draw them in close to your chest while holding on to them with your hands.

5. Ustrasana (Camel pose): This pose aids in digestion improvement and acid reflux relief. To achieve this, you must rest your knees while standing with your legs extended behind you. Next, bend backwards while maintaining a straight back and staring up at the sky. Keep your posture.