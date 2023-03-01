DRI seizes cocaine worth Rs 25 crore, 2 arrested

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2.58 kg of cocaine worth Rs 25 crore from a passenger at the Mumbai international airport. The narcotic drug was concealed in soap bars.

After getting specific information about of the smuggling of drug by a passenger travelling to Mumbai from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), the DRI officials intercepted the passenger. The officials recovered 2.58 kg of cocaine concealed in 12 soap bars in his trolley bag and arrested the smuggler. In a swift follow-up action, the officials arrested the recipient of the contraband. Both the accused were remanded to DRI custody.