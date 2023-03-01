The Japanese Foreign Minister will not attend the G20 summit in Delhi

A Japanese government official informed that, Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi won’t attend this week’s G20 conference of foreign ministers in New Delhi, India.

The foreign ministry announced in a statement that State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada will represent Japan at the sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the ministry, Hayashi will take part in a face-to-face gathering of representatives from the Quad nations of the United States, India, Australia, and Japan on Friday in India.