Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated for third day in a row in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading today at Rs 41,400, up by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 55,773 per 10 gram, down Rs 57 or 0.1%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 196 at Rs 64,345 per kg.

In the international markets, gold prices were lower as the US dollar firmed, with a fresh set of global economic data cementing investor worries that global interest rates would stay higher for longer than expected. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,833.57 per ounce after hitting a one-week peak on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,840.50.