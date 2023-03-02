Iranian schoolgirls complain of respiratory distress; another episode of ‘mysterious poisoning’ in Iran

In what has turned out to be yet another case of ‘mystery poisoning’ in Iran, hundreds of schoolgirls complained of respiratory problems. In the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, a suspicious poisoning has been recorded. It is believed to be an instance of pre-mediated poisoning. According to local media, many schoolgirls needed hospitalisation.

According to a government official last week who was quoted by local media, it was believed that the attacks were an intentional attempt to force the closure of girls’ schools.

A number of kids at the Khayyam Girls’ School in the Tehran provincial city of Pardis were poisoned at midday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

35 females have already been admitted to hospitals. It added that hundreds of cases of poisoning have been reported in at least two other Iranian cities since November last year.

On Sunday, students at a girls’ school in Borujerd were rushed to hospital after a poisoning incident, the fourth in the western city within the past week.