Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh10-million grand prize

Dubai: A Filipino expat has won the Dh10-million grand prize of Mahzooz Draw. Arlene, a 40-year-old Filipina sales promoter based in Abu Dhabi won the fortune. She matched five out of the five winning numbers (9, 10, 13, 28, 29). She has been participating in Mahzooz for over a year, buying one ticket consistently every week.

Arlene is the second Filipino expatriate to become a multi-millionaire overnight this year. In late January, Filipino expatriate and store manager Russel Reyes Tuazon, won Dh15 million in another raffle draw.

According to Mahzooz, five Filipinos, including Arlene, have become multi-millionaires since the inception of Mahzooz draw in 2021. Filipinos are the second largest group of participants for Mahzooz. A total of 50,000 Filipinos won prizes ranging from Dh350 to Dh10 million, for a total of over Dh62 million.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.