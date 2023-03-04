Congress Is ‘Dynastic Party’: Amit Shah

As he stepped up the BJP’s campaign in election-bound Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unleashed a scathing attack on the Congress and JD(S), branding them ‘dynastic parties’ that are at the top of the corruption rankings and prioritise the interests of their families.

The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s birthday is a model for how all political parties ought to treat such leaders. He also accused the Congress of ‘insulting’ its veterans.

In advance of the May elections, Amit Shah spoke at two public gatherings in the district headquarters towns of Bidar and Devanahalli near Bengaluru as part of the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatra’.

You must choose between voting for the Congress and JD(S), which are the most corrupt parties, or the FDI-friendly BJP, he remarked. ‘Do you want Congress and JD(S), which maintain their family interests at number one place, or BJP, which made Karnataka the best in aviation and space?’ he questioned.

The Minister also asked voters if they would support the JD(S), which is ‘providing tickets to every member of their family,’ or the BJP, which has created Karnataka the number one state for startups and unicorns.

Shah further questioned whether people would support the Congress, which is ‘willing to assist terrorists for the sake of vote bank politics,’ or the BJP, which outlawed the Popular Front of India and its affiliated organisations.