Frozen watermelon in two ways: recipe

Tomato – watermelon salad
Ingredients
5 cups of cubed watermelon
2 cups of ripe tomatoes
½ cup vinegar
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
½ tsp pepper powder
½ tsp salt
3 tsp sugar
1 shallot (finely chopped)
Preparation
Take watermelon and tomato cubes in a salad bowl
Add salt and sugar
Keep it aside for at least 15 minutes
After that, add the shallot, vinegar and olive oil
Mix well
Keep the salad in the fridge for two hours
Sprinkle some pepper powder before serving.
Watermelon kulfi
Ingredients
6 cups watermelon cubes
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp lemon zest
10-15 kulfi moulds
Preparation
Blend the watermelon in a mixer jar
Add the lemon juice and lemon zest into the watermelon juice
Strain this into a bowl
Pour the juice into kulfi moulds
Keep them in the freezer
The stick should be attached to the kulfi moulds.
