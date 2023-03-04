Frozen watermelon in two ways: recipe

Tomato – watermelon salad

Ingredients

5 cups of cubed watermelon

2 cups of ripe tomatoes

½ cup vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp pepper powder

½ tsp salt

3 tsp sugar

1 shallot (finely chopped)

Preparation

Take watermelon and tomato cubes in a salad bowl

Add salt and sugar

Keep it aside for at least 15 minutes

After that, add the shallot, vinegar and olive oil

Mix well

Keep the salad in the fridge for two hours

Sprinkle some pepper powder before serving.

Watermelon kulfi

Ingredients

6 cups watermelon cubes

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp lemon zest

10-15 kulfi moulds

Preparation

Blend the watermelon in a mixer jar

Add the lemon juice and lemon zest into the watermelon juice

Strain this into a bowl

Pour the juice into kulfi moulds

Keep them in the freezer

The stick should be attached to the kulfi moulds.