Stalin guarantees Nitish the security of the Bihar migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, called with Nitish Kumar, his counterpart in Bihar, on Saturday and promised him that all migrant workers from Bihar would be safe after allegations of their persecution began to circulate on social media.

Unverified rumours on social media stated that Tamil Nadu has been the target of hate attacks against Hindi-speaking labourers from Bihar.

The alleged films of the attack on the workers were all false and deceptive, according to the state police, but the matter has grown into a political crisis anyway.

Also, the rumours caused terror and fear among Bihari migrant workers in the southern state. When the matter came up in the Bihar Assembly, Nitish Kumar dispatched a delegation of officials to engage with the employees in Tamil Nadu.