US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to support Ukraine as long as it takes

At their Friday meeting at the White House, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to defend Ukraine for as long as it takes and punish Russia for its invasion of Kyiv. President Biden stated in a briefing that he last spoke with Scholz as ‘Russia was amassing its forces’ on the border and that ‘together we made good on that pledge.’

This occurs shortly after Germany was specifically mentioned in a warning that Moscow issued to western nations on the supply of tanks and other military equipment to Ukraine. It is apparent that this will prolong the conflict and have ‘sad consequences for Ukrainians,’ according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

News agency AFP reported, in Scholz’s first trip to the US since Feb 2022, the two leaders highlighted their approach to support Kyiv.

In reply to Russia’s warning, Scholz said that it is important to send a message to Ukraine that ‘we will continue to support Kyiv as long it takes.’

The chancellor’s visit came after a period of rocky ties, mainly over the delivery of military tanks long sought by officials in Kyiv, which they agreed on at the end of January.