Women’s Premier League 2023: Opening match between Mumbai Indians-Gujarat Giants rescheduled: Details

Mumbai: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has rescheduled the opening match of inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. The match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai will take place at 08.00 PM IST. Earlier the match was scheduled to take place at 7.30 PM IST.

‘The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST. The gates will open for fans at 4.00 PM IST and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM IST. Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars – Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled,’ stated BCCI in a release.

There will be a total of 20 league matches and 2 playoff games and these will be played over 23 days. 87 women cricketers from 7 nationalities will participate in the event. The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24. The Final of the Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.