Amazon launches Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker has been launched in India. The new device is priced at Rs. 4,999 for the standard version and is available now on Amazon in India. The more expensive Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock currently has not been listed in India, but could also be launched soon.

Amazon’s Echo Dot (5th Gen) comes with a built-in temperature sensor and ultrasound motion detection. For connectivity, the new Echo Dot uses Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) for streaming music directly using Alexa, as well as Bluetooth connectivity, that can be used with most compatible source devices such as smartphones, tablets, and audio players. The smart speaker has a single 1.73-inch speaker setup, and can be used with the Alexa app for various communication and audio streaming functions.

Other features include gesture (tap) controls for certain functions such as controlling music and snoozing alarms, a physical microphone mute button for privacy, and the ability to use the Echo Dot as a Wi-Fi extender with compatible Amazon Eero routers.