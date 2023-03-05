IRCTC introduces ‘Char Dham Yatra’: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced another tour package. IRCTC announced ‘Char Dham Yatra’ for pilgrims. The eleven nights and twelve days tour package will cover Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Rishikesh. The tour is scheduled to begin on May 21, 2023.

The IRCTC’s Char Dham Yatra tour will commence from Mumbai airport and will then proceed to Delhi – Haridwar – Barkot – Jankichatti – Yamunotri – Uttrakashi – Gangotri – Guptkashi – Son Prayag – Kedarnath – Badrinath – Haridwar – Delhi – Mumbai.

The package will cost Rs 67,000 per person for triple occupancy. However, the prices of the tour package varies for single occupancy, and double occupancy. For double and single occupancy the cost of the package will be Rs 69,900 and Rs 91,400.

Passengers can book a ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at www.irctctourism.com. For more details about the tour package, you can visit the official website at https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=WMA59.