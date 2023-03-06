Another train derailment reported from Ohio; 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield

Around 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train that was passing through Springfield on Saturday evening derailed, according to reports of another incident in Ohio. After a hazardous material-laden train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3, this was the company’s second recent occurrence of this nature.

Happily, no dangerous materials were on board this particular train, according to a company spokeswoman.

Anger among the population about how poorly the government handled the East Palestine train catastrophe and the tremendous environmental damage it created. Although the emergency response is still ongoing and there are concerns that it could have long-term consequences on inhabitants’ health, around half of the town’s about 5,000 residents have been asked to leave.

The train that derailed on Saturday had no passengers and derailed around 5 pm by state route 41, near the Clark county fairgrounds, according to reports. The 212-car train was travelling south when it derailed, the Norfolk Southern spokesperson said.