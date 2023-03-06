Health Sciences University students are entitled to a six-month pregnancy leave.

A six-month maternity leave is now available to female students at the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) and its affiliated colleges.

The Senate made the decision regarding student maternity leave during a meeting presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal. Notwithstanding the government’s directive to only provide a two-month maternity leave, it was agreed to grant a four-month extension in light of the need for postpartum care for both the mother and the baby.

The course would be prolonged appropriately, but the student on maternity leave wouldn’t lose out on the chance to take the exam.

The vice chancellor also disclosed that a knowledgeable committee has been tasked with examining the necessity of providing students with menstrual leave.

Menstrual leave is now available to students at all higher education institutions in Kerala, according to a January decision from the Higher Education Department. In contrast to the previous requirement of 75% under the University Regulations, female students can now take their semester exams with a 73% attendance rate.

The ground-breaking gender-sensitive change in higher education was initially announced by the Cochin University of Science and Technology.