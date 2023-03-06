US Senator Mark Warner says that TikTok may be targetted in a legislation two US senators are planning to introduce

The Chinese-owned short video platform TikTok may be the target of legislation that two American senators intend to introduce, according to US Senator Mark Warner. The proposal aims to grant the government the authority to ‘ban or prohibit’ foreign technological items. The Senate Intelligence Committee is led by Warner. TikTok would be ‘one of the potentials,’ he continued, for consideration.

The law is introduced at a time when pressure on TikTok is increasing due to worries that the Chinese government may obtain information on US users.

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee agreed on Wednesday to provide President Joe Biden the authority to outlaw TikTok, marking the broadest ban on a social media app ever imposed by the US.

Last week, the White House gave 30 days to government agencies to ensure that TikTok was not on any federal devices and systems.

Warner said he was concerned that TikTok ‘can be a propaganda tool’ based on the types of videos it sends to users.