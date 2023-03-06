Women’s Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians to face Royal Challengers Bangalore today: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: The fourth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 will be played today. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) will face Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at 7.30 pm.

The Mumbai Indians had defeated the Gujarat Giants by a huge margin of 143 runs in the first match of the event. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was defeated by Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated by 60 runs.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women probable playing 11: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Preeti Bose and Kanuka Ahuja.

Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque.