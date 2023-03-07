Amazon Prime Video drops trailer of the highly anticipated web series ‘Citadel’ starring Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci feature in the highly anticipated web series Citadel, which Amazon Prime Video finally released its spectacular trailer for after a week’s delay.

The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil executive produce the renowned, high-stakes drama. The show’s first look was released last month, and the release of the trailer was scheduled for early last week. However, the producers chose to delay the trailer’s distribution because of the train accident in Greece.

The next spy thriller’s explosive official trailer, which has Priyanka and Richard pulling off some mind-blowing exploits, was launched on Monday.

The plot revolves around Citadel – an independent global spy agency which fell eight years ago when one of them went rogue. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Singh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives.

They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.

Citadel will premiere in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The global series consists of six episodes with two episodes premiering April 28 on Prime Video, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.