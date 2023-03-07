KSRTC will reduce student concessions and free passes

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is going through a difficult time as it tries to stay afloat. In response to a persistent financial crunch, the public transportation provider has belatedly chosen a number of tough measures, including the payment of target-based compensation in installments. Given the serious financial crisis that has engulfed the organisation, its management has likewise chosen to rigorously control free travel.

Software will be purchased to control student discounts and free admission. As it has been discovered that the free passes given to disabled people and freedom fighters are being abused, they will be evaluated.

The principal is required to provide a list of the pupils who require discounted transportation. If it turns out that there were ineligible students present, the concession area for that school will be suspended for one year.

The money for the student discounts will be requested from the Education Department, and the Social Justice Department will be required to make up the cost of the passes for the disabled.

Every year, it costs Rs 130 crore for concessions and Rs 830 crore for free passes. The Indian Oil Corporation has threatened to cease delivering gasoline if at least Rs 40 crore of the Rs 120 crore in arrears is not paid immediately, which has the KSRTC worried that services may have to be reduced during the exam season.