‘Moral police’ attack: Bus driver, brutally beaten by youngsters, succumbs to injuries in Thrissur

Thrissur: The bus driver who suffered a brutal beating from ‘moral police’ in Thiruvanikkavu near Cherpu a few weeks ago succumbed to injuries. The deceased is Sahar (32), hailing from Chirakal, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thrissur from February 18 onwards.

Sahar was the driver of a private bus operating on the Thrissur-Triprayar route. The goons dragged Sahar out of his woman friend’s house at midnight on that day, Manorama News report said. According to the police, Sahar reached his friend’s house after he received a call from her. Reportedly, the six men, identified as Rahul, Bijith, Vishnu, Binu, Arun, Abhilash were waiting near the house for his arrival. The gang then questioned Sahar and tortured him.

The incident was brought to the family’s attention when he returned home with excruciating body pains. Later, his friends and his mother took him to a hospital. He was undergoing treatment after suffering injuries to his internal organs. CCTV footage from a nearby temple showed the men attacking Sahar brutally. Sahar sustained injuries to his kidneys and ribs. He was later taken to Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital. The injury was so severe that he was on ventilator support.

According to police, the youth was attacked from 12 am to 4 am on February 18. His initial statement to the police didn’t mention the real reason. He told police that a feud over bus timings led to the attack. However, the police investigation revealed that the incident was moral policing. The police also unearthed CCTV footage showing the youth being beaten by a gang. Police have filed a case against the six people who attacked Sahar. All the accused are absconding. One of the accused has already left the country, police said.