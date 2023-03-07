US surpasses a disturbing milestone of 100 mass shooting in 2023

In 2023, the United States exceeded the troubling threshold of 100 mass shootings, prompting criticism of Washington and the state legislatures for their actions.

According to data supplied by the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), which defines a mass shooting as an occurrence in which at least four persons are murdered by the shooter, excluding the shooter, the US reached the sobering number of 100 in the first week of March.

The US reached at a position of 100 last year on March 19, two weeks earlier than this year.

In 2021, the nation hit the milestone of 100 mass shootings in late March; from 2018 to 2020, the milestone was not reached until May.

‘Americans are tired of fearing if they or their families will be the next victims of a mass shooting. Our children are tired of being told to ‘run, hide, and fight’,’ stated Kris Brown, president at ‘Brady: United Against Gun Violence.’

‘These regular, uniquely American tragedies must be a call to action for our political leaders. We need decisive change to US gun laws and regulations. The cost of political inaction on preventing gun violence is increasingly, tragically clear,’ said Brown.