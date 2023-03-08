2 Bikes collide with car in Pathanamthitta; 2 killed, 2 critically injured

Pathanamthitta: Two youth died after a car and two bikes collided in the ring road in front of St Mary’s Orthodox church at Vettipuram on Tuesday at 11.40 pm. The deceased were identified as Palakkad native Saji, and Ernakulam native Sreejith.

Devan, 26, of Idukki and Aneesh, 30, of Palakkad, who were travelling on the second bike are in critical condition now. They were admitted to the General Hospital in Pathanamthitta immediately after the accident.

Saji, Sreejith, Devan and Aneesh were painting workers and the mishap happened when they were returning from Ranni after work. The passengers in the car escaped unhurt.