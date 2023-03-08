One student is killed as a car rams into pupils in TVM

At Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram, a car ploughed into a group of schoolchildren, killing one. Sreshta M. Vijay, a graduate student from KTCT College of Arts & Science, is named as the deceased.

The mishap occurred on Wednesday at 4 o’clock. Thirteen students needed medical attention. One pupil is in critical condition.

The youngsters who were waiting at the bus stop were struck by the car. The driver was attempting to pass another vehicle when the accident occurred. The injured are taken into a medical facility.