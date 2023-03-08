Politician from Australia’s Victoria proposes to his partner amid a busy Parliament schedule

While Parliament was in session, a Victoria-based lawmaker got engaged to his boyfriend. In Parliament, Victorian Labor MP Nathan Lambert said to his partner Noah Erlich, ‘I think we should get married,’ drawing ecstatic responses from both sides of the aisle, according to a video released by ABC News on Tuesday (March 7).

Lambert stated, ‘I won’t bring a ring out right now because I’m not permitted to have any props.’ The MP continued, to a loud round of applause, ‘But it’s securely hidden at the moment and I am actually hoping to bring it out very romantically tonight in the roughly 10 minutes between the kids falling asleep and us collapsing of weariness.’

Lambert, a father of two children, presented Erlich with a ring after his speech. ‘He said yes which was pretty great,’ he said, according to a report by The Guardian.

Lambert represents the northern Melbourne electorate of Preston. He said he wanted to make the proposal special but amid the Covid pandemic and parenting schedule, he decided to opt for making the gesture within Parliament.