Udhayanidhi Stalin made fun of the AIADMK and the BJP while greeting newlywed couples, ‘don’t be like them.’

Be unlike BJP and AIADMK instead. At a large wedding celebration on Sunday in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu’s sports minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, gave newlyweds advice by warning them not to trip over each other’s legs.

To commemorate CM MK Stalin’s 70th birthday, Udhayanidhi Stalin took part in a mass wedding ceremony in which 81 couples were wed at the expense of the party.

‘Since neither of you should be someone’s slave, this marriage is referred to as a self-respect marriage. Claim your rights, and get them. Don’t be like the BJP and the AIADMK, to be more precise. Avoid tripping over the other person’s leg’ made fun of Udhayanidhi Stalin.

He then asked the couples to name their newborn children using Tamil after they give birth. ‘No matter if your child is a boy or a girl, keep the name genuine Tamil. The only request I have is that. Will you grant my request? You ought to be dependable. To oppose the imposition of Hindi, we must take such minimal actions’ Udhayanidhi Stalin said.