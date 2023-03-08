DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

US will remove travel restrictions for Chinese nationals: Report

Mar 8, 2023, 10:31 am IST

According to a source with knowledge of the situation revealed to Reuters, the United States will join other nations in eliminating the obligation for passengers from China to submit to mandatory COVID-19 tests on Friday.

The demand that everyone undergo a virus test upon arriving from China was abandoned by Japan last week. As per the source, Reuters, the United States will keep an eye on incidents in China and other countries. The Washington Post first reported on the American decision.

