Without the amending Act, it seems unlikely that KTU will soon appoint a permanent VC

In the absence of a change to the applicable legislation, the appointment of a permanent vice chancellor for the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, formerly known as Kerala Technological University (KTU), is expected to be further delayed.

Otherwise, the Governor will have to create a fresh search committee in his official role for the selection of the VC.

According to the UGC Regulation 2018, only UGC representatives and academic experts may be on the search committee. No government nominee should serve on such bodies, the Supreme Court has emphasised numerous times.