ZEE5 announces its next original film titled Mrs Undercover with Radhika Apte as the lead

ZEE5 debuted Mrs Undercover as its upcoming original movie on International Women’s Day. The movie’s star will be Radhika Apte.

Mrs. Undercover, a film written and directed by Anushree Mehta and produced by B4U Motion Pictures in collaboration with Jaadugar Films and Knight Sky Movies, is billed as a fun, coming-of-age, action-packed, and entertaining tale of a typical Indian housewife who is actually a special undercover agent called back to duty after a ten-year absence.

She has since forgotten all about being an undercover spy because she has spent the last ten years focusing on being ‘simply’ a housewife and caring for her in-laws’ parents, son, and demanding patriarchal husband.

The film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

After Chhatriwali and Lost, Mrs Undercover is another woman-led story by the OTT. Mrs. Undercover will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 soon.