Gulf country lifts all Covid-19 restrictions

Doha: Qatar has further eased Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. The Cabinet meeting has decided to lift all Covid-19 restrictions except wearing face mask inside health facilities. The Cabinet meeting held at Amiri Diwan was chaired by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The government took this decision as the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar has remained low in recent weeks.