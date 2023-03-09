Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Super Splendor XTEC in the markets. The bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 83,368 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the Indian market. Offered in 2 variants namely Drum and Disc, it will be available at the company authorized dealerships across the country in 3 three colours- Gloss Black, Candy Blazing Red and Matt Axis Grey.

The bike features Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts and phone battery level. It also comes with a full digital speedometer, low fuel indicator, integrated USB charger, side-stand engine cut off and Real Time Mileage Indicator (RTMI).

The all-new Hero Super Splendor XTEC is powered by a 125cc petrol engine. The engine delivers maximum power output of 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque performance of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is claimed to return a mileage of 68 kmpl.

Below is the all-new Hero Super Splendor XTEC variant-wise price:

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum – Rs 83,368

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc – Rs 87,268