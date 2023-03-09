Macron says that a draft law will be placed forward by his government enshrining the right to abortion

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his administration would soon introduce a draught law that would include the right to an abortion in the French Constitution.

Macron stated that he is in favour of adding the right to an abortion to the Constitution and that doing so would show support for women all over the world.

The statement was made by Macron on International Women’s Day during a ceremony to remember Gisele Halimi, a French feminist and attorney of Tunisian descent who passed away in 2020 at the age of 93. Halimi firmly believed that women should have access to abortions.

According to Macron, his administration will shortly forward a constitutional revision to the parliament.

‘This will enshrine the freedom of women to choose abortion, and be a solemn guarantee that nothing can ever limit or abolish this right because it will have become irreversible. The rights of women are always a fragile conquest,’ he said.