Price of 2023 Hyundai Alcazar 1.5L Turbo Petrol announced in India

Mumbai: Hyundai India has announced the price details of the recently launched 2023 Alcazar SUV in the country. The Hyundai Alcazar 1.5L Turbo Petrol variant is priced between Rs 16.75-20.25 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar is available in 4 trim options – Prestige, Platinum, Platinum (O) and Signature (O).The 3-row SUV comes in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations. The petrol variant of SUV is powered by a RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol engine. The engine produces top power of 157 bhp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 253 Nm between 1,500-3,500 rpm. It will be available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and 6-speed manual gearbox with mileage figures of 18 kmpl and 17.5 kmpl, respectively.

Also Read: Qatar Airways to operate flights to 7 more cities

The Hyundai Alcazar is already sold with a RDE compliant 1.5L CRDi diesel engine which churns out 114 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm between 1,500–2,750 rpm.